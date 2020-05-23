Madhya Pradesh: Speculations about cabinet expansion rife, talks on

BHOPAL: Speculations are rife about the ministry expansion. When the lockdown 4.0 began it was expected that the cabinet would be expanded after May 31.

It is because of the pressure from the legislators and that of the by-elections, the cabinet may be expanded in coming weeks.

Before the cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants to go to Delhi to get nod from the BJP’s central leadership on the names of the leaders who will be inducted into the cabinet.

He, however, cannot go to Delhi because of the lockdown. According to sources, Chouhan may soon visit Delhi, and after that, expand the cabinet.

Former ministers Imarti Devi and Pradyumnya Singh Tomar met Chouhan on Saturday. The meeting was, however, related to by-elections.

Their names are on the list of candidates to be inducted into the cabinet. The leaders of the Scindia faction want they should made ministers as early as possible, that they may get the benefits of it in the by-elections in their constituencies. So they are mounting pressure on the government.

According sources, Chouhan has discussed the issue of cabinet expansion with the party organisation, and the cabinet will soon be expanded.