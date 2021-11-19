Madhya Pradesh: Software engineer raped in five-star hotel on pretext of marriage

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped in a five star hotel in MP Nagar, police said on Thursday. The complainant, a resident of Bhopal works for a firm in Chennai. The accused runs a tour company.

†The woman stays alone in Shahpura area and is currently working from home, said sub inspector Shweta Sharma. She had come in contact with the accused Mihir Shrivastav on a social media †platform a few months ago, said the cop.

Shrivastav had invited the woman to celebrate Diwali in a mall in MP Nagar on November 4.When she reached there, Shrivastav took her to a hotel in the mall and established physical relations on the pretext of marriage. It later turned out that the man was already married, said Sharma.

Sharma said the victim came to know of his marital status through a mutual friend on November 10. When she spoke to the man about it, he threatened her and allegedly again raped her. The victim wanted to meet his parents but he kept on denying until November 16, said Sharma. She reached the police station on Wednesday to lodge a complaint.

Police said that the accused operates a tour company. The MP Nagar police registered a case on Wednesday night and are looking for the accused.

