Madhya Pradesh: Snowfall in northern states set to bring down temperatures in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperatures in state are set to dip from Saturday as cool winds are coming to the state due to snowfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir, said a senior India Meteorological Department official in Bhopal.

Senior IMD meteorologist PK Saha on Friday said gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius can be expected over most parts of central India in the next four days.

"Mercury is going to dip from tomorrow onward in MP. Snowfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir is bringing cool winds to MP. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to engulf isolated places in 19 MP districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior and Ujjain, on Saturday morning," he told PTI.

"The minimum temperature is likely to go below 10 degrees Celsius in large parts of the district in the next few days. Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to fall in MP," he added.

On Friday, the lowest minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Umaria district in east Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 05:30 PM IST