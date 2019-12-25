Madhya Pradesh slips to 12th place in GST collection

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh that used to figure in top five states in GST (Good and Service Tax) collection, has slipped down to 12th position. Considering the fact now commercial tax department has urged the tax consultants of the state to approach businessmen to increase collection.

Numbers of returns for GST filing have gone down enormously in recent times. After appeal from the commercial tax department- Commercial Tax Practitioners Association and Tax Law Bar Association has started a campaign across the state to increase numbers of return under GST.

Both associations have issued instructions to its 2000 members across the state to run a campaign and approach businessmen and motivate them to file their GST return.

It needs to be mentioned that since inception of the GST, Madhya Pradesh remained in top five states in filing of GST returns. Later it slipped down to 10th place. Continuing with the downward spree Madhya Pradesh has now slipped down further to 12th rank in India.

Earlier in a meeting of stakeholders, commissioner, commercial tax department had expressed concern over downward trend in filing of GST returns from MP. According to MP Tax Law Bar Association low GST returns from the state has an adverse affect on overall revenue collection of state.

‘If state lags behind in filing of first 3B return, it loses its GST share from the centre as well,’ said MP Tax Law Bar Association representative.

‘Most of the traders and businessmen are in stress due to economic crisis and not filing their GST returns which is wrong. Now tax consultants will reach them and advise them to file returns as failure may lead to cancellation of their registration as well,’ said tax consultant, Zuber Khan.

Businessmen could not generate the e-way bill if they fail to file GST return for two months in a row. Some technical glitches at GST portal are also responsible for lowering down the spirit of businessmen, he added.