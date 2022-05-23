Madhya Pradesh: Six lakh metric tons of wheat exported, 5 lakh MT still at ports

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 6 lakh metric tons of wheat was exported from Madhya Pradesh till the Centre imposed ban on its export this month. The traders in the state had purchased 23.80 lakh MT wheat till the ban. About 17 lakh MT wheat remain to be exported.

Besides, state government had taken decision to exempt traders from paying mandi tax to benefit them. However, traders had already purchased 17 lakh MT wheat after paying mandi tax worth Rs 500 crore.

Chairman-cum-managing director of MP Agriculture Marketing Board (Mandi Board) Vikas Narwal said, “Six lakh metric tons of wheat has been exported from Madhya Pradesh. About 5 lakh MT of wheat is lying at ports.”

According to Mandi Board officials, a high-level meeting will be held with the Centre regarding 17 lakh MT of wheat soon. Mandi Board officials are in touch with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the issue.

In order to promote the export of wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the traders were given exemption in mandi tax by state government.

