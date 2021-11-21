e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:15 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Shuttlers’ Home having 2 badminton courts inaugurated

International badminton players Vivek Tatvavadi and Poonam Tatvavadi were present during the inauguration.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shuttlers’ Home was inaugurated in Danish Nagar on Hoshangabad road on Saturday late evening with two badminton courts having facilities of international standard. Shuttlers’ Home is a name of badminton training academy.

Govindpura legislator Krishna Gaur inaugurated the court as the chief guest along with the head coach of junior national badminton team Sanjay Mishra.

Gaur said, “Sports is now being given due credit in our country. Our players have brought fame especially during Tokyo Olympics. I have full faith in players that they will benefit from existing facilities and bring laurels for the country from international arena.”

Coach Mishra said facilities are of international standards, which will help the players practice in an environment they get in tournaments.

Shuttlers’ Home director Vikram Yadav said, "players who have represented India and state at international and national level will train the newcomers.”

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:15 PM IST
