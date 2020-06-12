Madhya Pradesh: Shrikant Banoth goes to agro, Bhaskar Lakshakar to LUN as managing directors

The state government on Friday transferred some IAS officers. The government allotted new posting to some collectors who were recently shifted. Shrikant Pandey has been made additional secretary of the revenue department, and Shrikant Banoth MD of MP Agro Corporation Ltd.

Similarly, Jagdish Chandra Jatia has been shifted as deputy secretary of Women and Child Development Department. Bhaskar Lakshakar of the revenue department has been made MD of Laghu Udhyog Nigam and director of Micro and Small Industries Department.

Chhote Singh has been made deputy secretary of the labour department. Likewise, Deepak Saxena has been appointed as MD of Energy Development Corporation. Basant Kurre has been made director of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation department.

Chandra Shekhar Balimbe has been appointed as additional commissioner of department of higher education and Vijay Dutta as deputy secretary of industries department.