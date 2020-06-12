Madhya Pradesh: Shrikant Banoth goes to agro, Bhaskar Lakshakar to LUN as managing directors

The state government on Friday transferred some IAS officers. The government allotted new posting to some collectors who were recently shifted. Shrikant Pandey has been made additional secretary of the revenue department, and Shrikant Banoth MD of MP Agro Corporation Ltd.
Similarly, Jagdish Chandra Jatia has been shifted as deputy secretary of Women and Child Development Department. Bhaskar Lakshakar of the revenue department has been made MD of Laghu Udhyog Nigam and director of Micro and Small Industries Department.
Chhote Singh has been made deputy secretary of the labour department. Likewise, Deepak Saxena has been appointed as MD of Energy Development Corporation. Basant Kurre has been made director of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation department.
Chandra Shekhar Balimbe has been appointed as additional commissioner of department of higher education and Vijay Dutta as deputy secretary of industries department.
Girish Sharma has been made director of the School of Good Governance. Chief executive officer Virendra Kumar of Gwalior Development Authority has been made secretary of Gwalior revenue division.
Rastogi gets charge of School of Good Governance
Principal secretary of Chief Minister’s Secretariat Manish Rastogi has been given the additional charge of director general of the School of Good Governance. The post vacated after the resignation of former chief secretary R Parshuram.
Arvind Saxena becomes deputy TC
Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Hoshangabad has been made deputy transport commissioner. Mahendra Singh Sikarwar, deputy transport commissioner, has been made DIG police headquarters.
56 SAS officers shifted
As many as 56 officers of state administrative services have also been shifted. Most of them have been posted as joint collectors and deputy collectors to those areas where by-elections will be held.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)