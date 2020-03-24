Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancels appointments made by Congress govt

BHOPAL: The new chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cancelled the all the board and commission appointments made by Kamal Nath government on Tuesday.

The Congress led state government had made various appointments into the boards and commission to appease the party workers.

The ex-CM Nath had appointed former state media president Sobha Oza as a chairperson of the state Women Commission. Four more members were also appointed by the government.

The post of chairperson was vacated after the term of the former Women Commission chairperson Lata Vankhere had ended.

Similarly, former Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia was appointed as OBC commission. In the SC Commission, Pradip Ahirwar and other members were appointed. In Schedule Tribe Commission, Gajendra Singh Rajukheri was appointed. As the new CM Chouhan took charge, he cancelled all the appointments. Appointment of Rajya Yuva Aayog chairman Abhay Tiwari and its six members too was cancelled. State minority commission chairperson Noori Khan appointment has also been cancelled.