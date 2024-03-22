Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Boards 2nd Class Coach Of Bilaspur Express, Reaches Ganj Basoda

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at Ganj Basoda on Thursday by Bilaspur Express boarding a second class compartment of the train. Chouhan, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha, was accompanied by his wife, Sadhna. From the station, he went to Raghuwar garden where he addressed a public meeting.

At a time when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is taking out Yatra, the workers and leaders of his party are quitting en masse, Chouhan said. When God punishes someone, He forces the man to commit errors and the same thing is happening to Rahul, he said, adding that although both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul were invited to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, they and other leaders did not accept it.

This is the reason why the Congress workers and leaders are resigning from the party en masse, Chouhan said. From Ganj Basoda railway station, he took out a road show which was welcomed with flower petals at different places in the city. Chouhan said the blessings that his Ladli Behnas and mothers showered on him could not be expressed in words. He said that he would always be grateful to them and continue to serve the people till his last day.

The Vidisha-Raisen Lok Sabha constituency will be converted into a model area, he said, adding that he will always seek people’s blessings to complete his work. India will become Vishwa Guru, he said, adding that he cannot explain in words the love and affection he has been receiving from the people.

Every woman and daughter is the icon of Goddess, Chouhan said. After the meeting, he went to ward number 14 at Panch Peer where Chouhan interacted with his Ladli Behnas. Legislators Hari Singh Raghuwanshi and Mukesh Tandon, former MP Rampal Singh Rajput, chairperson of Nagar Palika Shashi Anil Yadav were present at the function.