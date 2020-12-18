Madhya Pradesh: Several parts of state experience biting cold, dry and chilly winds from north India prevail

Bhopal: Several parts of Madhya Pradesh are experiencing biting cold following a dip in mercury, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The IMDs six stations, out of 30 in Madhya Pradesh, recorded a drop in mercury ranging between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours ended 8.30 am Friday, senior meteorologist GD Mishra said.

In areas covered by IMDs 23 stations, minimum temperatures hovered between 3 and 10 degrees Celsius during the same period. Dry and chilly winds from north India were prevailing over Madhya Pradesh, he added.