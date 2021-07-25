Madhya Pradesh: Scribe ends life, after hearing news his wife also commits suicide in Tikamgarh district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old journalist allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train near Sujanpura railway station of Tikamgarh district on Sunday evening. After hearing the news, his wife also committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at home in Baldevgarh.

The incident took place at Sujanpura railway crossing in Baldevgarh Tehsil of the district. According to information, the mutilated body of journalist Pankaj Nayak, 32, was found on a railway track.

Soon after family members received the information of Nayak’s death, his wife Madhuri Nayak, 30, went to her room and hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

Police sources said that Nayak, who was working with a Hindi Daily, left home after a dispute with his wife on Sunday afternoon. “He was last seen at Sujanpura railway station. He left the railway station just before the arrival of Mahamana Express around 6PM. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide,” said a police officer.

The officer further said that Nayak’s wife also committed suicide by hanging. “She was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. We have sent both bodies for post mortem. Though, both cases seem to be suicides, the actual reasons of duo’s deaths would be established only after autopsy report,” the officer said.