Madhya Pradesh School Education Under Scanner As DPCs Face Notices Over Poor Infrastructure, Enrolment Delays And Learning Gaps | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District Project Coordinators (DPCs), who are responsible for monitoring the implementation of major school education programmes at the district level, are facing increased scrutiny from the Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) over shortcomings in their work across the state.

From school infrastructure and basic facilities to student enrolment, data management and improvement in learning outcomes, DPCs play a key role in ensuring that government directives translate into action at the grassroots level.

DPCs of all the districts were recently issued directives to improve learning outcomes in their blocks or face action against them.

UDISE data updation under scrutiny

The latest instance of action against DPCs came on Oct 16, when the RSK issued show-cause notices to a dozen DPCs over delays in completing student enrolment and mapping on the UDISE portal.

Districts had been directed to complete 100% enrolment, including students listed in the drop box category, by Aug 31. The department termed the delay serious negligence of official duties and sought explanations from the concerned DPCs within seven days.

12 DPCs get notices

Infrastructure monitoring is another important responsibility of the district education machinery, including the DPC offices. Approximately 5,000 schools still require infrastructure interventions, including reconstruction of dilapidated buildings, major repairs, toilet repairs and other civil works.

The department had also issued show-cause notices to DPCs in 12 districts over delays in the construction and repair of school toilets, despite funds being sanctioned and deadlines being extended.