Madhya Pradesh: Satirical poets leave audience in splits at Kavi Sammelan

FP Photo

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): The 42nd All-India Kavi Sammelan was held on the premises of Excellence School on Sunday when satirical poets left the audience in splits. The place where the event was held was full to its capacity, and everyone enjoyed it. BJP leader Santosh Soni was the chief guest. Poets from different parts of the country took part in the function. Arjun Alhas from Kota made the audience laugh.

Dinesh Desi Ghee from Shajapur, too, entertained the audience. Lyricist from Barabanki in UP, Gajendra Priyanshu, enthralled the audience with his songs. On the other hand, romantic songs, presented by Suman Dubey from Kanpur in UP, enchanted the audience. Satirical poet from Dhar, Gyani Bairagi, made the audience laugh. Similarly, Kavita Tiwari from Lucknow read out her poems. Suman Dubey and Kavita Tiwari were honoured at the stage.