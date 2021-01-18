Madhya Pradesh: Sanskrit Bharti delegation meets chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to promote the language

BHOPAL: A delegation of Sanskrit Bharti Madhya Pradesh met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday morning and submitted a proposal related to promotion of Sanskrit language in state.

The delegation was led by Sanskrit Bharti regional secretary Bharat Bharti who said a suggestion plan has been submitted to chief minister in which details for promotion of Sanskrit has been explained.

The chief minister assured to examine the suggestions and said steps will be taken in a phased manner. State government is already running a Sanskrit Sansthan. Several residential schools are also run by Sanskrit Sansthan. The suggestions will be sent to the authorities concerned and action plan will be made thereafter.