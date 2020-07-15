Madhya Pradesh: Sanjay Singh Masani appointed as the Vice President of the State Congress

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath has appointed Sanjay Singh Masani, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, as the Vice President of the State Congress. Masani has also been made the regional coordinator and in-charge for the assembly by-election campaign in the state. They will tour the respective areas and help the Congress candidates win.

Sanjay Singh joined the Congress before the 2018 assembly elections. He made many serious allegations against his brother-in-law Shivraj Singh's government. He was fielded by Kamal Nath from Varasivani assembly seat in Balaghat district. While joining the Congress, he said that Madhya Pradesh needs Kamal Nath, not Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Sanjay Singh Masani, who originally hails from Gondia, Maharashtra has appeared in many films shot in Madhya Pradesh. He had also played the character of Akshay Kumar's brother-in-law.