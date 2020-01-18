Madhya Pradesh: Sanitary napkin vending machines to be installed in 73 colleges

BHOPAL: Department of Higher education (HED) with the help of World Bank will be installing sanitary napkin vending machines along with incinerator in 73 selected college campuses, under pilot project.

The selected colleges will have one vending machine and an incinerator to destroy the used napkin. Government has set the specifications and rates for both the machines. A budget of Rs 40,000 will be allotted for incinerator and Rs 26,000 for the sanitary vending machine.

Sanitary napkins will be available on concessional rates through these machines. Colleges have been directed to buy a certified good quality machine.

Three girls’ colleges including Maharani Laxmibai Girls College, Sarojini Naidu Girls College and Geetanjali Girls College have been selected from the state capital where these machines will be installed.

Though these machines should have been installed by now but officials say that it will be done by the next academic session for sure.

Several studies have revealed about inconvenience to girl students during menstruation and its adverse impact on their studies. UNICEF too has recommended this facility in colleges.