Madhya Pradesh: Sand firm flying squad members attacked, 4 hurt

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a flying squad of RKTC Sand Company were injured in an attack by illegal miners in Horiapeepar area on Friday when they went there to seize the tractor-trolleys of the miners, sources said.

The injured were rushed to Narmada Hospital. The condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

RKTC Sand Company’s administrators Rinku Vohra and Kuldeep Singh said that they had received a piece of information in the morning three tractor-trolleys laden with sand were found between Panjra and Horiapeepar.

Flying squad was sent to the spot. Just at the team members stopped the tractor-trolleys and spoke to their drivers, nearly 15 people who were on the vehicles attacked the flying squad.

The injured were sent to Narmada Hospita, Vohra said.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:30 PM IST