Madhya Pradesh: Samvida health workers’ strike ends in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The 20-day long strike being carried out by Samvida health workers ended in Shivpuri on Thursday, official sources said. The strike ended after the mission director of National health mission assured them of fulfilling all their demands within a month.

District President of Samvida health workers’ association, Vivek Pachauri told the media that as many as 32 thousand Samvida health workers had taken part in the protests. The workers had presented two demands, the first one to either regularize the Samvida workers or pay 90 percent honorarium of the employees and the second one to reinstate the contracts of those workers, whose names had been removed from the contract.

Pachauri went on to say that health minister of the state, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, Additional Chief secretary and Mission director of the National Health Mission sought a duration of over a month for the fulfilment of their demands.

He further added that giving a nod to the same, the Samvida health workers have shelved the protests for one month. He also said that if the demands are not fulfilled within a month, the stir shall begin again.