Madhya Pradesh: Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of government employees who die of Covid-19, says home minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a scheme to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of its employees who died of COVID-19, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Besides, the government has also started another scheme as part of which one dependent each of such victims will be employed on the same post as held by the deceased, Mishra told reporters here.

These reliefs would be provided under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Vishesh Anugrah Yojana (for financial assistance to families of deceased employees) and the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Anukampa Niyukti (to employ dependents of deceased on compassionate grounds).