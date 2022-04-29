Madhya Pradesh: Rs 41 lakh taken out from cash deposit machine, EOW books 9 including engineer, bank employees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing has registered case against the nine people for forgery and cheating. With the help of bank employees, an engineer of cash deposit machine (CDM) maintenance company, took out Rs 41.19 lakh from the CDM in two years in Tikamgarh district. They deposited this money into their accounts and into accounts of their friends and relatives.

The EOW director general Ajay Sharma told Free Press that they received a complaint in which it was alleged that State Bank of India Tikamgarh branch lost Rs 41.19 lakh.

The investigation was carried out by inspector Uma Naval Arya posted in EOW wing Sagar.

During the investigation, it was found that the engineer of the maintenance company Seetaram Tiwari transferred Rs 41.19 lakh in 260 transactions. The amount was sent to accounts of his friends, relatives and also to accounts of certain bank employees.

Tiwari was incharge of maintaining CDM from June 12, 2014, to October 21, 2016. It was during this period that the engineer transferred the amount with help of bank employees.

The engineer and the bank employee Omprakash Saxena had joint custodian card, which was used to take out the money.

Modus operandi

It was alleged that whenever Tiwari was called to repair CDM, he used the custodian card, changed its supervisory mode to consumer mode and transferred the amount. After transferring the amount, he would change the card mode to supervisory and also manipulated to show the balance amount as zero.

Later, he and his allies withdrew the amount from their accounts. The EOW has registered the case under Sections 420,408,409,468,477A,120-B of IPC and 7(C) of Corruption Prevention Act.

The case has been registered against Seetaram Tiwari, Ritesh Khare, Arun Kumar, Brijkishore Pandey and Jitendra Tiwari. The case against bank employees - Omprakash Saxena, Sheelchandra Verma, Anil Vajpyee and Babulal - was also registered.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 07:49 PM IST