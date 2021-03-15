Madhya Pradesh: Rewa police bust Medical college admission racket; one arrested from Delhi

BHOPAL: Rewa police claimed to have busted an interstate gang which was operating an admission racket for PG courses in medical colleges. Police have arrested one accused from New Delhi.

Rewa SP, Rakesh Kumar Singh informed Free Press that complainant Dr Raghvendra Tiwari said that he had given Rs 42.50 lakh for admission in the post graduation course in medical college in New Delhi. He had paid the amount to a company Royal Impression and Student Consultancy, New Delhi.

In the year January 2020 he got the message from the company that they can help him to complete his PG degree.

Tiwari visited the office and after checking the papers he got assured that they can help in getting a seat in the PG course. Later the lockdown was imposed and all the conversation and dealing was done online.

To get the admission he was asked to pay Rs 80 lakh. Tiwari paid Rs 42.50 lakh in instalments in cash and also made a few online transfers.