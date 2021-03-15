Madhya Pradesh: Rewa police bust Medical college admission racket; one arrested from Delhi

BHOPAL: Rewa police claimed to have busted an interstate gang which was operating an admission racket for PG courses in medical colleges. Police have arrested one accused from New Delhi.
Rewa SP, Rakesh Kumar Singh informed Free Press that complainant Dr Raghvendra Tiwari said that he had given Rs 42.50 lakh for admission in the post graduation course in medical college in New Delhi. He had paid the amount to a company Royal Impression and Student Consultancy, New Delhi.
In the year January 2020 he got the message from the company that they can help him to complete his PG degree.
Tiwari visited the office and after checking the papers he got assured that they can help in getting a seat in the PG course. Later the lockdown was imposed and all the conversation and dealing was done online.
To get the admission he was asked to pay Rs 80 lakh. Tiwari paid Rs 42.50 lakh in instalments in cash and also made a few online transfers.
Tiwari was then asked to appear in the entrance exam in Kathmandu, Nepal. Tiwari ‘cleared’ the exam and his seat was reserved in Maulana Azad Medical College New Delhi.
The ASP Shivkumar Verma added that the fraudsters are so ‘skilled’ that they took Tiwari to the college and completed the admission process on the very premises on January 29, 2021. Tiwari thereafter got the allotment and admission letter ‘signed’ by the dean of the college.
Later when Tiwari started inquiring about taking the admission from the company, the latter started ignoring his phone calls. On March 3, Tiwari reached the college but to his shock the college administration informed him that the letter, signature and the seal were fake.
Tiwari approached police on March 9 and lodged a complaint. Police then conducted a search at the company office and arrested Lalit Gupta.
The police have also seized papers in which the details of 12 students had come to fore. The students are from the various parts of the country. The police would call the students and take their statements. Police also seized 15 bank accounts of the company. A search is on to nab other members of the racket.
