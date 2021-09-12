Madhya Pradesh reports 16 fresh Covid cases

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh reported 16 Covid cases on Saturday. Jabalpur reported eight cases while Bhopal and Anuppur reported two cases each. Betul, Gwalior, Indore, Seoni reported one case each. Active cases increased to 136 in Madhya Pradesh.

As far vaccination is concerned, with 4,82,510, overall vaccination, tally increased to 5,14, 09,934. First dose tally went to 4,16,48,549 while second dose tally went to 97,61,385. Inoculation was held at 5814 vaccination centres.

Fear of Covid-19 third wave looms large with the beginning of the festive season. It may be noted that in Kerala, the top contributor to India’s Covid-19 tally in past few weeks, coronavirus infections spiked after the festivals.

Maharashtra and especially Kerala continue to report high numbers of coronavirus infections. Kerala has been contributing nearly 60 per cent to India’s daily caseload for the past few weeks. The state accounts for over 60 per cent of India’s active Covid-19 cases.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:04 AM IST