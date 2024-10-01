 Madhya Pradesh Reopens Core Areas Of Six National Parks For Tourists As Monsoon Fades Off
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Good news for all the wildlife enthusiasts comes from the state of Madhya Pradesh. The core areas of all six national parks of the state have been opened for tourists. The areas, which were shut down due to the advent of monsoon in the state, have been reopened for safaris.

The bookings for the same can be done on the MP government official website. Although, the slots for all the parks have been sold out till October 4, bookings for further dates are open.

