Madhya Pradesh Reopens Core Areas Of Six National Parks For Tourists As Monsoon Fades Off

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Good news for all the wildlife enthusiasts comes from the state of Madhya Pradesh. The core areas of all six national parks of the state have been opened for tourists. The areas, which were shut down due to the advent of monsoon in the state, have been reopened for safaris.

The bookings for the same can be done on the MP government official website. Although, the slots for all the parks have been sold out till October 4, bookings for further dates are open.

According to information, core areas of the Kanha, Panna, Pench, Bandhavgarh, Sanjay Dubri and Satpura Tiger Reserves were closed of due to monsoon. The parks were operational but the animals could be seen only in the buffer zones. With the departure of monsoon from the state, forest authorities have opened the core areas of the parks for tourists.

Here tourists can see animals like tiger, leopard, deer, gaur, bear etc. in the parks. These tiger reserves are distinctive in their own right. Some host over 100 tigers, while others are home to unique wildlife such as black panthers and elephants. During July, August, and September, sightings of these animals were limited to the buffer zones due to the core areas being closed for the rainy season. However, as of October 1, the core areas have reopened, allowing tourists to explore both the core and buffer zones.