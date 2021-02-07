Madhya Pradesh: Rations for destitute elderly people at doorstep

BHOPAL: Under the Mukhya Mantri Ashirwad Yojana, the state government will provide rations at home for the destitute elderly people.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while inaugurating the scheme in Gwalior on Sunday, said the Gwalior district administration has taken a commendable initiative as ‘Mukhya Mantri Ashirwad Yojana’ to provide rations to the poor elderly people and specially abled at their homes. The initiative of Gwalior district will be implemented as a model across the state, said Chouhan.

Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh informed that under the Ashirwad Yojana, rations will be transported from the government fair price shops in Gwalior district to the houses of 3,607 elderly and differently abled people. He informed that the deprived elderly aged above 65 years have been included in this scheme.

Union minister for agriculture development and farmers welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and officials were present.