Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:27 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Rathwa tribe’s Pithora Chitra at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya

Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pithora Chitra, a painting on canvas of Rathwa tribe of Udaipur (Gujarat), is the fourth Exhibit of the Week of the month displayed on social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The length and breadth of the exhibit are 121 cm and 91 cm respectively. Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said vibrant tradition of wall painting among the Rathwa tribe is deeply associated with appeasement of their chief God - Baba Pithora. It is prepared on the wall to express gratitude to the deity.

The painting is divided into three sections. The upper section depicts images of the sun and moon; the second section depicts images of God and Goddesses, as well as Baba Pithora on horses. The third section depicts daily life activities such as village trade, agricultural practices, dance performance, etc.

He further said Pithora painting is generally prepared by male members of the community who are known as Lakharas or Chitaras. During the painting process, the Badba or priest performs the worship of Pithora Baba. The Badba and his Gainiyo (singers) play Dhak (small drum) and sing during the ritual. Traditionally, this ritual painting is prepared on the inner wall of the house to bring peace and prosperity to the family.

Contrasting natural colours blended with milk, mahua liquor, flower seeds, and leaves were traditionally used to paint over the white background of the wall. Nowadays, Pithora painting is widely seen on cloth, paper, and cardboard etc, Mishra adds. The exhibition began on Monday.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:27 PM IST
