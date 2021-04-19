Madhya Pradesh: Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh set up four quarantine centres in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The Rashtriya Swyam Sewak Sangh (RSS) has established four quarantine centres in different parts of the city. Around 200 will get shelter and also medical help in these centres.

To give support to the deteriorating health services of the state capital city, the RSS have stepped up to give support to the health services.

The four quarantine centres are established in four different parts of the city. A centre has established at Seva Bharti Ashram Gandhinagar, Saraswati Sishu Mandir Shivaji Nagar, Saraswati Sishu Mandir Nariyalkehra and in Saraswati Sishu Mandir Kotra.

In these centres, around 70 corona patients and around 200 people can stay.

The members informed that in these centres the family members of the infected patients can stay freely. The food and other facilities will be provided free of cost.

Around 25 workers have been appointed and they will serve the people who are coming to take shelter in the centres. The treatment will also be provided free of cost to the needy.