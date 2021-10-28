Madhya Pradesh: Rape victim can’t abort her child, says high court

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwallior Bench of Madhya Pradesh high court denied the permission of abortion to a rape victim. The high court said that it would be risky to abort as she had been 26 week pregnant.

The court has also asked for a health report of the victim from a panel of doctors. On which, the doctors said in the report that there was provision of abortion within 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The victim sought permission from the high court to abort her child because of the fear of infamy.

The woman resident of Char Shahar Ka Naka area was married to a man six year ago. She left her husband’s house and started living here in Gwalior because of the conflict with her husband. Meanwhile, Sanajy Katare who works as a sweeper in Municipal Corporation made a relation with the woman on the pretext of being unmarried. Katare made physical relations on the pretext of marriage.

Later, when the woman came to know about the marriage of Sanjay, she requested permission from the high court. According to the lawyer of victim Ashok Jain, a case of rape has been registered against the accused in Gwalior police station. The accused is lying in jail, he added.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 06:53 PM IST