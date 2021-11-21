Madhya Pradesh: Rain likely in 15 districts, weather to get chilly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and thunder shower are likely to occur in 15 districts in next 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, according to meteorological department officials. These districts are Hoshangabad, Harda, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat and Mandla. In last 24 hours, Kukshi recorded 3cm rain while Prabhatpattam and Tirodi recorded 2cm rainfall. Similarly, Betul, Baroda, Atner, Sheopurkalan reported 1cm each.

Light rain is likely to continue. After this, weather will become dry and cold winds will blow from north-west direction, resulting in temperature fall.

According to meteorological department, a well-marked low-pressure area is over east central Arabian sea and associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 5.8 km about mean sea level. A trough is extending from cyclonic circulation associated with well-marked low-pressure area over east central Arabian Sea to south-east Rajasthan across Gujarat.

A low pressure area exists over Arabian sea and from there a trough is running up to west Madhya Pradesh. Cold and dry winds from north-west and moist winds from the south-east will meet. Due to combined effect of all the weather systems, rainfall will occur.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:48 PM IST