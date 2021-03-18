Madhya Pradesh: Protesting farmers solemnise children marriage at Krishi Mandi

Bhopal: Kariya Mandi in Rewa witnessed an unusual scene amidst farmers’ protest against farm laws- a wedding on the protest site. The atmosphere reverberated with wedding songs as bride and groom tied nuptial knot on Mandi premises where farmers have been protesting for the last 75 days.

Sachin Singh, son of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha treasurer Ramjeet Singh and Asma, daughter of another farmer leader Vishnukant Singh, chose the protest site to solemnise their marriage and send a message to the authorities loud and clear that the protest would continue. The farmers have been staging sit-in on Mandi premises since January 3.

As women sang wedding songs, the groom and bride tied the nuptial knot

After performing the all Hindu rituals, the groom and the bride also took oath of the Constitution. Later the newlywed also took part in the rally to register their protest against the Farm Laws.

While interacting with the media, Sachin said that they are trying to give a message to the government that the laws were not in favour of the farmers. “If the laws are implemented the farmers would not be able to solemnise the marriage of their children on the roads,” said the groom.

The cash amount which the couple received as wedding gift will be spent to run the movement, Ramjeet said, adding that household items and other gifts were given to newlyweds.

The family members of farmers participating in the protest participated in the ceremony. A luncheon was also organised for them.