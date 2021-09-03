Madhya Pradesh: Professors want ‘Academic Tribunal’ for better implementation of New Education Policy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Confederation of Government Teachers of Madhya Pradesh has demanded setting up of an ‘Academic Tribunal’ in the state for better implementation of the New Education Policy 2020.

State convener of the teachers’ confederation, Prof Kailash Tyagi has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging him to form an Academic Tribunal so that the new education policy is implemented properly in Madhya Pradesh.

Prof Tyagi had also met the Governor Mangubhai C Patel recently and had demanded the same.

“Provisions made in the New Education Policy clearly mentions that teachers should not be transferred frequently and that they should not be engaged in non-teaching works,” said Prof Tyagi.

Moreover, teachers should be given environment where they could focus on teaching and learning processes. This includes that their salaries and allowances should be given in time so that they do not have mental stress and focus on quality teaching, he added.

At present there is no authority in the state that could address grievances of teachers and they have to take shelter of the court. If tribunal is established then most of the cases could be solved there only, saving time and energy of the teachers, he added.

The Confederation of Government Teachers has appealed to the chief minister to think over the issue seriously and announce it on the occasion of Teachers Day.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:51 PM IST