Madhya Pradesh: Private school bus crashes into kiosk, three hurt

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A private school bus crashed into a kiosk in Habibganj area on Thursday afternoon, allegedly after the driver lost control over it. The incident occurred around 12-number bus stop around 3 pm, said police. Three persons sustained injuries in the incident. Police said the bus belongs to Iconic School. The driver was heading towards the 12-number bus stop when he allegedly lost control over it while avoiding a collision with another vehicle. The bus rammed into the kiosk injuring three persons.

The accused driver fled from the scene. The bus was empty else there would have been casualties, said the onlookers.

In-charge Habibganj police station VS Kushwaha said the injured were rushed to hospital and we have registered a case against the driver who is on the run, added the cop.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:15 AM IST