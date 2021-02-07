Madhya Pradesh: Prices of essential items go through the roof, ordinary people feeling edgy; daily life becomes hard

BHOPAL: Price rise in the past six months has burnt a hole in the pocket of an ordinary man. Most of the edible items, especially oils, pulses, sugar, tea and wheat flour, have become dearer.

The price of cooking gas has also shot up by almost 33%. A 14-kg LPG cylinder, which used to cost Rs 600 till a few months ago, is selling for Rs 900.

The price rise has become a double-whammy, because the salary of many government servants has been blocked, due to corona-induced lockdown.

Because of the economic recession, many private organisations have put their employees on layoff. As a result of that, the middle class families are on edge. They do not know how to meet their daily expenses.

Anuj Shrivastava, a government employee, said that they buy their kirana once a month. "Earlier, the total bill was around Rs 8,000. Now, it is Rs 12,000," he said. According to him, pulses, poha, rice and edible oils are main contributors to the added burden. "A 15-litre can of Soyabean oil, which was priced at Rs 1,500 earlier is now selling for Rs 2, 200," he said. He said that their family of eight persons is now spending around Rs 25,000 per month on food, including fruits and vegetables.