Madhya Pradesh Power Crisis Deepens As Demand Touches 17,000 MW, State Banks On Northeast Monsoon To Ease Rural Power Cuts | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is pinning hopes on the northeast monsoon, expected to arrive over southern India from Oct 20, to ease its surging power demand and reduce undeclared power cuts.

Officials expect electricity demand in southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, to decline with the onset of the monsoon, improving power availability at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

Currently, southern states are purchasing most of the available power on the Indian Energy Exchange, leaving limited supplies for other states.

Sources in Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company said that at present, the rate of power is Rs 10 per unit at IEX as power sellers are fewer and, on the other hand, buyer states are more. At Rs 10 per unit, purchasing power from the exchange has become an expensive proposition for the state.

The state is also hoping to bridge the gap in power demand in the coming days as some thermal power plants such as Singhaji and Lenco, which had earlier gone into maintenance, have returned towards normalcy or are on the brink of resuming power production.

There are at least five to six thermal plants which have returned from maintenance, said an officer of Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company. Meanwhile, the state's power demand has reached 16,500 to 17,000 megawatts, prompting power cuts in rural areas.

The surge in demand is attributed to delayed paddy sowing following a weak start to the monsoon. Farmers now require more electricity to irrigate their fields as the paddy crop has begun developing panicles.