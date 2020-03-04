Madhya Pradesh: Post Operation Midnight, angst of Congressmen comes to fore

BHOPAL: As the Operation Midnight saw the daylight on Wednesday, the annoyance of Congressmen came to fore.

They blamed the national leadership for the developments in the state. The statements of the Congress leaders matched the statements of the BJP leaders.

The three ministers Praydumn Singh Tomar, Tulsi Silawat reached the bungalow of minister Govind Singh Rajput and conducted a meeting.

When asked about the meeting and the developments on the political front- Tomar stated that “We are with the government,” but did not replied as to why he and others did not visit the CM House.

‘Because PCC does not have a full time state prez...’

The member of parliament RS, Vivek Tankha said, “Because the PCC does not have a full time state president, the agony and frustration of the MLAs and workers are not getting ventilation as a result they get diverted to other political party.”

In the state the Chief Minister Kamal Nath is also holding the post of PCC president. Tankha added that no one is in the PCC office to redress their problems and asked that the AICC should take proper steps in solving the problem of party workers.

“The issue of horse trading had come in front of people and they had seen the real face of the party,” he added.

‘If the govt falls my options will remain open…’

The mining minister and independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal said on the Operation Midnight “I am with the government of Kamal Nath till it is there. If in future, the government falls, my options will remain open considering the will of people of my constituency and for their development”.

‘This is war for Rajya Sabha elections’

The forest minister Umang Singhar tweeted with the question “The government of Kamal Nath is fully safe, but this war is for Rajya Sabha elections. And you all are intelligent”.

Notably the polling for the three RS seat is scheduled on March 26 and the names of Digvijaya Singh, Scindia and others are doing round.

‘Ministers do not respect their party’s MLAs’

The other MLA Sanjay Yadav blamed the minister for the situation, “MLAs are happy with the Kamal Nath, but the ministers do not respect their party’s MLAs and also do not clear small works of the MLAs.” On the other hand in the high political turmoil the ministers of Jyotiraditya Scindia group did not reach the CM house, where the CM took the meeting with the ministers and MLAs in the morning.