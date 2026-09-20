Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Photos Speak, Hitting Headlines, Rift Appears & More | FP photo

Photos speak

A photograph taken in Delhi has ignited discussions in the state. The photograph remains associated with the Ganesh festival at the residence of a union minister. The photograph shows an RSS functionary with the head of country. In the photograph, he remains seated on a sofa with the RSS office-bearer. In many other photographs of the event, one can see both of them together. The photograph also shows their closeness. People in the corridors of power try to connect the photographs with the state politics. The head of state and that of the organisation stay close to the RSS functionary. Canards about political changes circulate in the state. But once the photographs surfaced, people began to say that the closeness between the head of state and the RSS functionary indicates that any political change in the state appears unlikely until the RSS functionary desires it.

Rift appears

A video has also gone viral, like the snaps clicked in Delhi. The video also remains associated with Delhi. The video shows many senior leaders of the BJP sitting on a bus. One can see the chief ministers of many states together with the central ministers. Two leaders from the state had also been on the bus. They included the head of the state and a Union minister. The coldness between the two leaders, as remains apparent in the state politics, stands out on the bus, too. The video shows the union minister sitting in the front row of the bus and the head of state sitting in its rear portion. The head of state remains seated with another union minister. The state BJP leaders say that whether it is in politics or during a journey by a bus, the rift between two leaders appears on the surface.

Without work

The government has launched a month-long campaign to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several events have begun to take place as part of the campaign in the state. The government has allotted assignments to the ministers of the state to ensure proper execution of the campaign. There does remain a single supporter of a central minister among those who received assignments to carry out the campaign. When a list of ministers among whom the government distributed work came out, the supporters of the union minister looked upset. The supporters of the union ministers have no work even in the party. The importance of a BJP leader counts on the assignments he receives from the government and the party. The treatment the supporters of the union minister have received indicates that they have yet to find acceptance in the BJP organisation. On the other hand, a leader, who switched over from the Congress to the BJP has received an assignment for the campaign. The minister remains influential in the government as well as in the organisation. In this situation, the supporters of the Union minister look upset.

Meeting stirs up talks

Senior leaders of the BJP recently held a meeting. Most of the important leaders remained present in the state capital. A national office-bearer called those leaders to Bhopal. As soon as the party leaders learned about the meeting, they began to speculate about the leader's motive to hold the meeting on the day of a festival. Some of them thought the government might expand the ministry, so the senior leader had called them to prepare a list. Afterwards, those who aspired for the ministerial berths had become active. Everyone began to find out whether the government would make any changes in the ministry. Even after the meeting, those who aspired for ministerial berths continued to take feedback about what had transpired in the discussion. Similarly, those who yearned for political posts also kept an ear to the ground. They wanted to know whether the government had geared up to fill positions in corporations, authorities, and boards. People in the corridors, however, said that the meeting had taken place to heal the rift between two important leaders.

Hitting headlines

Two leaders in the state know how to hog the limelight. Both have been former chief ministers of the state. One still holds a position, but the other remains without any post. But many people queue up to meet them. The crowd around them attracted the attention of many politicians. Whether it is watching a movie in a theatre or participating in Ganesh festival, the leader has drawn the limelight. He has also cornered the limelight on social media by posting videos of the Prime Minister on his birthday. In the same way, another politician held a press conference in a district after an incident. After the incident, many politicians visited the district. But his visit hit the media headlines. During the visit, the way the politician targeted the officials of the district administration and the police caused a stir.

Thunder-ten-Tronckh!

Most politicians fall short of promises just at ten thousand, but a minister in the MP cabinet did it for one hundred thousand times without losing breath. It may ring hollow. But the minister hurled abuses at an officer one hundred thousand times over the phone for his failure to complete a job. Afterwards, the minister bragged about his ability to hurl abuses to cheer his fans. The minister's conduct shows two things: one, his rich vocabulary of insults, and the other, his boldness to tear apart anyone. The minister also boasts about the fact that the officer, after receiving abuses, tendered an apology. It, however, remains unknown to people in the corridors of power whether the minister had been kind enough to pardon the officer. On the other hand, the minister's fans wondered whether one had enough vocabulary to abuse someone one hundred thousand times. But the minister's aggressive behaviour goes with the 18th-century Baron of Voltaire's satirical novel, Candide, Thunder-ten-Tronckh. Whenever he spoke, a barrage of ten thousand abuses emerged from his mouth. The minister's conduct has delighted his fans. So goes the story.