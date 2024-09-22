Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Apple Of Discord; Pressure Tactics; Transfer Talk; Surprising Names & More | FP Cartoon

Apple of Discord (Cartoon-01)

The ruling party MPs and MLAs are locked in a bitter internecine conflict in three parliamentary constituencies in the state. Tension is also rising in two other areas. The situation has deteriorated to the point where legislators have stopped inviting an MP to events organized by them. In the state cabinet, two ministers hail from the MP’s constituency. Both ministers have told their supporters that if the MP is invited to any event, they will stay away. Although the political atmosphere was in favor of the BJP, the MP won the parliamentary election despite voter resentment. The ministers and legislators feel that the MP's involvement will anger the public, so they have decided to exclude him from their functions. Another MP, close to an important ruling party leader, faces a similar situation. For this reason, ministers and legislators also avoid him, organizing their functions separately. The MP has caused a minister to switch allegiance to the faction of a Union Minister.

Pressure Tactics

A minister is under heavy pressure due to the BJP's membership drive and has been forced to offer inducements to party workers to ensure the campaign's success. Initially, the minister deployed party workers for the drive, but since they showed little interest, he began offering incentives. He promised that workers who met their membership targets would have their names displayed on local hoardings. When this didn’t work, the minister promised state leadership recognition for top performers. Even that failed to motivate the workers. Another minister, however, adopted a more creative approach by setting up a camp to solve electricity-related problems in his constituency. Before resolving any issues, BJP workers asked visitors to join the party via their mobile phones, only addressing their problems after they became members. This method has sparked some protests.

Transfer Talk

A Congress leader has repeatedly alleged that money is being exchanged for officer transfers. While the government previously ignored these claims, it has reacted differently this time. An officer in the district where the allegation was made has actively opposed the Congress leader. She reportedly told senior colleagues and others to denounce the leader’s statements. The officer wields such influence that even the state's head had to issue a statement in her defense. The IAS Association and her community have also supported her, warning the Congress leader against making such claims. Although initially concerned, the Congress leader is now enjoying the controversy. Everywhere he goes, he repeats the accusation that money is taken for officer transfers, but the claims no longer provoke much reaction.

Surprising Names

Recent political appointments and selections for the Information Commission have taken many by surprise. Politicians vying for these positions are worried. Two leaders were given political appointments based on RSS recommendations. Two national functionaries of the RSS secured appointments for their close aides. None of the state BJP leaders can even approach these figures. Similarly, RSS recommendations influenced appointments to the Information Commission, with low-profile individuals being selected, much to everyone's surprise. Now, those seeking political appointments are no longer visiting BJP leaders but are instead frequenting the homes of RSS leaders, as the party believes that the list of appointees will come from the RSS office.

Total Surrender

A state cabinet minister who defected from Congress to the BJP has fully surrendered to the ruling party ahead of a by-election. He has been told that winning depends on the unity of BJP workers and leaders. As a result, he is making the rounds of BJP leaders’ offices and residences. This minister has allied with a cabinet colleague who holds influence in his constituency and is accompanying him everywhere. Recently, the two ministers met with a powerful leader to strategize for the by-election. The leader provided a list of politicians the minister needs to appease and made it clear that success depends on caste equations and BJP worker support. Meanwhile, a supporter of a powerful BJP leader is crafting a plan to ensure the minister's defeat in the by-election.

Be in Stitches!

A senior minister in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has a habit of making statements that embarrass the government. His comment that the PM College of Excellence would adopt a dress code without ties caused a stir, as he argued that ties symbolized colonialism and slavery. Once his statement became public, the government found itself in an awkward position, and the minister went silent. However, this did not last long. His remarks on the Hijab provided ammunition for the Congress to criticize the government. Yet, his statement that Vasco de Gama did not discover the route to India, and that an Indian, not Columbus, discovered America, added to the controversy. His comments may induce laughter, which could be the best medicine, but they often leave his colleagues in disbelief.