Madhya Pradesh Police To Study Harmful Social Practices Against Women, Tackle Harassment And Stalking Through Research-Based Policing | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police's community policing unit, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Pracademic Action Research Initiative for Multidisciplinary Approach Lab (PARIMAL), with research support from the National Law University, Delhi, are conducting a study on the prevention of harmful social practices and customs like Natra-Jhagra, said officials here on Friday.

An initiative has been taken by the PHQ to enhance the effectiveness of policing through evidence-based research.

Through PARIMAL, studies will be conducted on the impact of interventions concerning social ills, women's safety, public awareness campaigns, and police technical systems.

As part of the preparations for Simhastha 2028, a survey will also be carried out to improve the effectiveness of police officers' work.

The objective of the research is to understand the social circumstances surrounding such practices and to develop effective intervention strategies through community engagement.

In Bhopal, research is being conducted on a 'problem-oriented policing' initiative aimed at preventing incidents of sexual harassment and stalking.

This study, being carried out by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York, seeks to analyse the nature of the problem and the circumstances surrounding it, with the goal of developing practical preventive measures.

NFPA and PARIMAL focus on advancing gender-transformative community policing and youth empowerment in Madhya Pradesh.