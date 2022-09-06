Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to visit Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary on his B'day; Cheetahs to arrive same day

ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuno Palpur Wildlife Sanctuary in Sheopur district on his birthday on September 17, the very day when Cheetahs from South Africa will arrive at the sanctuary after decades of a long wait.

As per officials, this was shared by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his ministerial colleagues at the beginning of the state cabinet meeting being held on Tuesday.

CM said the PM would address a convention of women of self-help groups at Karahal in the Sheopur district.

Notably, at least seven helipads are being constructed in and around the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district where the cheetah reintroduction project will be carried out, officials said.

A team from South Africa (SA) is scheduled to arrive there on Tuesday, they said.

Wildlife Institute of India (WII) dean and senior professor Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala, who is playing an important role in the cheetah translocation plan, is also scheduled to reach the KNP on Tuesday, an official said.

The helipads are being constructed amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might arrive to inaugurate the ambitious project, under which cheetahs will be brought from South Africa and Namibia.

