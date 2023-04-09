Madhya Pradesh: Players from small places doing big in cricket

Soumya Tiwari |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though state lacks world class cricket facilities, Madhya Pradesh’ cricketers have made it big on the pitch. Barring Indore and Gwalior that have cricket stadium, cricket infrastructure is not good enough to organise big tournaments in the state. Despite this, players from small places have made a mark.

The MP team, competing in Ranji Trophy 2023, was the first team to win most number of matches in continuation. Below are state cricketers who made heads turn. Excerpts

Pooja Vastrakar |

Pooja Vastrakar, 23, was part of inaugural season of Women's Premier League (WPL) winning team Mumbai Indians. She is from Bilaspur in Umaria district. She made her India Test debut in 2021. The right-arm medium bowler has appeared in two tests, 26 ODIs, and 47 T-20 internationals matches. She took 5 wickets in tests, 20 in ODIs, and 30 in T20s.

Arshad Khan |

Arshad Khan, 25 from Seoni is in news because of his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians. His father only earns 15,000 a month. But he gave his son with cricket kit, which cost Rs 16,000.

Soumya Tiwari, Hailing from Bhopal, Soumya Tiwari, is known for making the winning hit for India in Under-19 women’s World Cup. Tiwari was part of Indian women’s cricket team that created history by winning first ever Under-19 women’s World Cup.

Kuldeep Sen |

Kuldeep Sen, 26, is barber's son from Rewa. In the IPL, he debuted for Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 season, where he played 7 matches and took 8 wickets. He made his debut for India against Bangladesh in December 2022. He has played one ODI for India, taking two wickets.