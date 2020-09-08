Madhya Pradesh: Pharmacy, law and education exam to be held via open book system

The state higher education department has said that the examinations for students from non-traditional courses will also be held via open book examination system.

After a query from union government, higher education department principal secretary has written a letter to directors of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) and Bar Council of India (BCI) informing them of the state government’s decision.

Principal secretary Anupam Rajan said the examinations of final year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held via open book examination system. This implies on traditional courses and courses controlled by AICTE, NCTE, PCI and the BCI.

Pharmacy Council of India runs BPharma, MPharma and diploma courses while engineering courses are run through AICTE. Courses in teaching including diploma, undergraduate (BEd) and postgraduate courses (MEd) are governed by NCTE. All law courses including LLB and LLM are run under BCI.

There was confusion among a section of students from non-traditional courses whether department guidelines were also meant for them. However, letter from higher education department paved way for their examinations.