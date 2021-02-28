Madhya Pradesh: People troop to dams, ponds as heat increases discomfort

Bhopal: Hot weather increased the discomfort level in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the state capital on Sunday. For relief from the scorching heat, people — mostly youngsters — have started trooping to the dams, ponds and other water bodies to bathe.

However, according to the weatherman, the winter chill may yet make a comeback during the early morning and night hours. When the western disturbance moves away eastwards, the normal flow of dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds resumes. These winds cause a drop in the temperature in west Madhya Pradesh and other surrounding states.

In the past 24 hours, the day and night temperatures have dropped across these states. The northern parts of Madhya Pradesh have witnessed a significant drop ranging to about 4-5 degrees Celsius. There may be a further drop in the day and night temperatures across the north-west and parts of central India for at least the next two to three days. Due to a drop in the minimum temperatures, the winter chill may yet make a comeback during the early morning and night hours.

Bhopal recorded 34.7 degrees Celsius as its day temperature, which was 4.2 degrees Celsius above normal, while it recorded a night temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal.

Indore recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius as its day temperature, which was 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal, while it recorded 18.1 degrees Celsius, which was 4.0 degrees Celsius above normal.

Khandwa and Khargone recorded around 37 degrees Celsius as the day temperature. Khandwa recorded 37.1 degree Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal, while Khargone recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3.9 degrees Celsius above normal. Above 35 degrees Celsius day temperatures were recorded at Umaria, Satna, Sagar, Rewa, Khajuraho, Jabalpur, Damoh, Raisen and Shajapur.