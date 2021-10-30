Madhya Pradesh: People should talk about their duties, says Patel

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahlad Patel, laid the foundation of four roads under phase-3 of PMís rural road scheme in Kesli development block and Devri.

A sum of Rs 14.13 crore will be spent on the construction of the roads.

The country has completed 75 years of its independence, so instead of speaking about rights, citizens should talk about their duties, Patel said.

He further said that it was because of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's farsightedness that villages in the country were connected with one another.

At a meeting in Tedudabar in Kesli development block, Patel said that people should think about the nationís resources.

If the resources are recklessly used, nothing will remain for the future generations, he said, adding that the people have to save all public assets like roads, buildings and water resources.

According to Patel, the governmentís resolve is that drinking water should reach every house by 2023.

Many people are ready to pay Rs 15 or Rs 20 for a bottle of water, but they are reluctant to pay charges for water supplied by the civic body, but such people should change their mindset, he said.

He appealed to farmers to grow such crops as require less water for irrigation.

Former minister Harsh Singh also addressed the meeting. Singh said that the roads to be constructed would help the residents in the area.

General manager of the implementation unit of MP Rural Road Development Authority, Rajesh Chokse, presented a technical paper on the road project.

Loan camp extended for a day, to end today

A loan camp on the premises of Menpani housing board, which was to end on October 30, has been extended for a day. The camp being held to distribute loans among the poor for houses under the Prime Ministerís housing scheme will end on October 31 (Sunday) when it will be held in the auditorium of the municipal corporation. The camp which has begun from October 27 is being held following instructions from commissioner of municipal body RP Ahirwar.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:15 PM IST