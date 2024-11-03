Madhya Pradesh: PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Tries To Pacify Annoyed Congress Leaders | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment among Congress leaders is not settling down as party state president Jitu Patwari is calling the leaders on phone and meeting some of them personally, a party leader said here on Sunday. Recently, the AICC had formed the new Pradesh Congress Committee.

In two different lists, the party announced the names of vice-presidents, general secretary, members of the political affairs committee, secretaries and other different posts. After the announcements, many of the leaders came out against the appointments and some of them had given resignation from the party and the posts.

Party sources said on Saturday evening that party leader Monu Saxena was called to meet the president. Saxena came and met the president in a closed door meeting.

It was also informed that the leaders of Indore, former MLA Kalpna Verma and few more leaders had been contacted through phone and Patwari had tried to know their objections. Earlier, while talking to mediapersons, he said that few of the leaders have objections and he will take care of the objections as well as of the leaders.