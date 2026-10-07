Madhya Pradesh Patwaris Continue SVAMITVA Non-Cooperation, Seek Removal From ‘Executant’ Role | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Patwari Association has reiterated that its non-cooperation with the SVAMITVA scheme will continue until the government removes them from the role of Executant. It claimed that its protest has also received support from the Revenue Inspector Association and Tehsildar Association.

Interacting with media persons on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Patwari Association state president Upendra Singh Baghel said that Patwaris want to be separated from the role of Executant of registries to be done under the scheme as they do not have ownership of the properties on private inhabited land.

In light of this, it is necessary that the legal status of the executant should be clarified by the government, said Baghel, adding that there is also no clarity on the part of the government about under which provision, rule or gazette order the power of Executant has been delegated to Patwaris.

If the documents are being executed on behalf of the government, then the legal authority of the person executing the documents should be clarified, he further added. Baghel said Patwaris will do all other work under the scheme except assume the role of Executant.

Patwaris are demanding that they should be freed from the responsibility of Executant and competent officers of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department should be authorised as Executant.

Stating that Patwaris are not against the scheme, he said that instead of Patwaris, execution under the scheme should be done by competent officers like collector, deputy collector, sub-divisional officer and SDM.