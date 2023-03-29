WATCH: Parents barge in MP's exam centre, lock the door and help their children cheat in presence of teachers

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Have you ever heard parents helping their students cheat in board exams? Well, it just happened in Morena!

In an unusual incident in Morena, parents allegedly barged in the exam centre-- where class 5th and class 8th examinations were on, locked the door and helped their children cheat in Morena. All this was happening in the presence of school staff.

The incident was reported at Government Higher Secondary School Sarseni examination center in Morena, where students of as many as 18 schools were writing exams. Class 5th students were writing Hindi exam while class 8th students were solving Science paper.

When on-uty teacher was questioned, he told that these were residents of this village. When we asked them to leave, they refused." and More than a dozen foster parents were roaming in the school premises, the head of the school and the staff did not object

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As soon as the information reached to the District Education Officer AK Pathak, he issued notice to all the teachers and directed them to investigate the matter and take action. He reiterated if anyone is found guilty, legal action will be taken against him.