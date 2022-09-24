Madhya Pradesh: Parched Bundelkhand sends 50,000 litres milk per day milk to Bihar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bundelkhand, which faces acute water shortage, sends 50,000 litres of pasteurised milk (fat 6.5% and SNF 9.1%) to Bihar everyday, Bundelkhand Co-operative Milk Federation officials said.

Hemraj Singh Patel, chief executive officer of Bundelkhand Co-operative Federation, Sagar, said, “About 1.25 lakh litres of milk is collected daily from the milk producers of Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts by Bundelkhand (Sagar) Co-operative Milk Federation, Limited, which is affiliated to MP State Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited.

After selling the collected milk to Milk Union, the remaining milk, which is about 50,000 litres is sold to Patna Dairy Project in Bihar at the rate of Rs 55.55 per kg.

The consumers in Patna region like milk of Bundelkhand for its quality and taste. In Bundelkhand (Madhya Pradesh region) market, the milk is sold under Sanchi brand name. Efforts are made to increase milk collection from farmers of Bundelkhand. Apparently, the farmers, milk producers of milk union have benefited and their interest has grown in business.