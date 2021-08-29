Madhya Pradesh: Panic grips Chhatarpur district hospital after body of sanitation staff found

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Chhatarpur District Hospital on Saturday night after a sanitation worker was found hanging from a ceiling. A stethoscope was found hanging around his neck.

The sanitation worker Dharmraj Valmiki, a resident of Beniganj locality of the town, was deployed on duty in the second shift i.e. from 2PM to 8PM.

He was spotted hanging by his colleague in a room close to the operation theatre situated on the third floor of the district hospital.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Police said that no suicide note was recovered from spot, so far.

The family members of the deceased claimed that Valmiki was depressed as he was not getting his salary for the past five months.

When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Shashank Jain said, “Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. However, suicide note has not been found at spot. We have registered a case and started an investigation.”

