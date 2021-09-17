Madhya Pradesh: Over 22 lakh vaccinations held on Prime Minister’s birthday

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh held 22,29,013 vaccinations during mega drive phase-3 to mark birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Overall, the vaccination tally went up to 5,58,92,069. The first dose tally went up to 4,42,01,603 and second dose vaccine tally went up to 1,16,90,466. Drive will continue till September 26.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited several vaccination centres. He helped a disabled man Anil Chourasia who arrived on a wheel chair at Sarojani Naidu Girls School here for inoculation.

Chouhan said health department team should ensure vaccination at door step of disabled people who cannot approach vaccination centres. He also said that first dose target has to be completed by September 26.

State health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary visited Rashidia School to inaugurate mega vaccination campaign. He flagged off awareness chariot in the state capital. Inoculation is being held at 12,222 vaccination centres in the state.

While flagging off awareness chariot, he said there is need to raise awareness. “We have appealed to people for vaccination. The state government has set a target to inoculate 100% population with at least one dose of vaccine by September 30,” he added.

On August 25, the two-day mega vaccination drive phase-2 was conducted in state. In June, state government had launched first mega vaccination drive on International day of Yoga, which is June 21.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan helps a specially abled beneficiary, during the launch of a mega vaccination drive, in Bhopal, Friday |

Indore leads

Indore led with 1,22,239 vaccinations followed by Dhar with 1,13, 746 and Bhopal with 1,07,454 vaccinations. Ujjain reported 99,760 vaccinations while Satna reported 97,056 vaccinations, Rewa reported 96,166 vaccinations and Chhindwara reported 94,165.

Gwalior reported 65,072 vaccinations and Morena reported 74,749 vaccinations. Balaghat, Dewas, Shivpuri reported 66,362; 65,132; 71,452 vaccinations respectively. Mandsaur reported 61,548 vaccinations. Jabalpur and Gwalior reported 50,151 and 65,072 vaccination respectively.

