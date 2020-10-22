Madhya Pradesh: Over 1.5 lakh new voters in assembly by-elections

As many as, 1,51,681 new voters in the 18 to 19 age group will be able to exercise their franchise in the assembly by-election 2020. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Arun Kumar Tomar informed that, there are 7,884 new voters in Jaura assembly constituency of Morena district, total 5,452 in Sumavali assembly constituency, 4,864 in Morena assembly constituency, 5216 in Dimni assembly constituency and 5310 new voters in Ambah assembly constituency.

Similarly, there are 4375 new voters in Mehgaon assembly constituency of Bhind district, 3521 in Gohad assembly constituency, 4673 in Gwalior assembly constituency of Gwalior district, 5438 in Gwalior East assembly constituency, 5745 in Dabra assembly constituency and 4796 new voters in Bhander assembly constituency of Datia district.

In Karera assembly constituency of Shivpuri district there are 4969 new voters, 3756 in Pohri assembly constituency, 6195 in Bamori assembly constituency of Guna district, 5585 in Ashok Nagar assembly constituency of Ashok Nagar district, 4969 in Mungavali assembly constituency, 4715 new voters in Surkhi assembly constituency of Sagar district, 4699 in Malhara assembly constituency in Chhatarpur district and 3720 new voters in Anuppur assembly constituency of Anuppur district.

There are 5408 new voters in Sanchi assembly constituency of Raisen district, 5829 in Biaora assembly constituency of Rajgarh district, 5704 in Agar assembly constituency of Agar Malwa district, 5041 voters in Hatpipalya assembly constituency of Dewas district, 4541 new voters in Mandhata assembly constituency of Khandwa district and 4775 new voters in Nepanagar assembly constituency of Burhanpur district.

There are 5 thousand 895 new voters in Badnawar assembly constituency of Dhar district, 6 thousand 500 in Samver assembly constituency of Indore district and 7 thousand 565 new voters in Suvasra assembly constituency of Mandsaur district.