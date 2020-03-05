Madhya Pradesh: Operation Lotus fails, rebel MLAs back in Congress fold

BHOPAL: Operation Lotus to topple the Congress government in MP has received a jolt.

Most of the Congress legislators who were going to cross over to the BJP returned to the party fold after a 24-hour-long drama.

Six of the ten legislators – Congress (six), BSP (two), SP (one) and Independent (one) – who were in Gurgaon returned to the state capital.

The BJP enticed some of the legislators angry with the government. Such legislators are Bisahulal Singh, Ranveer Jatav, Kamlesh Jatav, Raghuraj Kansana, Hardeep Singh Dang, Endal Singh Kansana, Sanjeev Kushwaha (BSP), Rambai, Rajesh Shukla (SP) and Surendra Singh Shera (Independent). But for Raghuraj, Bisahulal, Shera and Dang, others have returned.

Nevertheless, these four legislators have no other way but to return to the Congress.

On Tuesday night, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh went to Hotel Maurya Sheraton in Gurgaon where the MLAs were staying.

Ministers Jaiwardhan Singh and Jitu Patwari also reached the hotel. Minister Tarun Bhanot also rushed to Delhi late in the night.

They brought Rambai back to the state capital. After that, Singh established links with rest of the MLAs to bring them back.

These legislators were brought to Bhopal by a chartered plane. Singh succeeded in his mission and handed over the rebel legislators to Nath.

The legislators were taken to the CM’s residence where they held a long discussion with Nath. Many ministers were present at the meeting where the legislators vented their spleen at the ministers. Nath pacified the legislators as well as dressed them down for their flight to BJP.

Plan was to take legislators to Bengaluru: Diggy

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said BJP’s plan was to take the legislators to Bengaluru.

He said since the party leaders were alert and got information about legislators’ place of stay the party was able to track them down.

He said Narottam Mishra, Rampal Singh, Arvind Bhadauria and Sanjay Pathak were also present in the hotel with a huge amount of money.

The legislators were promised that they would be given the money in three installments, Singh said.

The first installment was to be given now, the second during the RS elections and the third after toppling of the government, Singh said, adding, there is no danger to the government.

Something will happen because of internal fight in Cong: Chouhan

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who returned from Delhi said the BJP had no intention to topple the government.

Everyone is unhappy with the Nath-led government, he said, adding, the party legislators are fed up so anything may happen because internal squabbling in the party.

Chouhan returns to Delhi in evening

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to Bhopal from Delhi on Wednesday morning, and went back there late in the evening. Chouhan took part in a party workers’ conference in Agar.

Chouhan’s return to Delhi, immediately after coming from there, has kicked up many political rumours. Three Congress legislators, and one independent MLA, have not yet returned to the party fold. It is apprehended that the BJP may take some more steps in coming days.